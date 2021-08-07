No comment: Vandana on casteist slurs hurled at family

Tokyo :

Soon after the India team went down to Argentina on Wednesday, two men danced and burst firecrackers outside Vandana’s house in the Roshnabad area of Haridwar in a gesture of mockery, an official at SIDCUL police station said on Friday.





When some members of Vandana’s family came out hearing the noise, the two men also passed casteist remarks against them, saying the team had lost because it had too many Dalit players in it. “I won’t like to comment on this matter. I have heard a little bit about it. I have spoken to my family members and they said all is well with them. The police is investigating,” said Vandana.





Police arrested one person after a complaint was lodged by Vandana’s brother owing to a heated argument between members of his family and the two men involved in the incident.





