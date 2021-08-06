TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies beat Lyca Kovai Kings by 36 runs

Chennai :

In the most anticipated match between Chepauk Super Gillie and Lyca Kovai Kings, the former beat LKK by 36 runs. A cheesy performance from Rajagopal Sathish (64 runs of 32 balls) and Sai Kishore (31 runs of 27 balls) helped CSG to score 159/7. Lyca Kovai Kings were able to score 123/10 in 20 overs.





Brief Scores:





Chepauk Super Gillies 159/7 in 20 overs (Rajagopal Sathish 64, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 31, Abhishek Tanwar 2/26, Selva Kumaran 2/11, Valliappan Yudheeswaran 2/39) Lyca Kovai Kings 123/9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 29, Shahrukh Khan 26, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 2/11, Harish Kumar 2/15)