Fri, Aug 06, 2021

TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies beat Lyca Kovai Kings by 36 runs

Published: Aug 06,202111:27 PM

Chepauk Super Gillies scintillating performance helped them to beat Lyca Kovai Kings by 36 runs

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @TNPL
Chennai:
In the most anticipated match between Chepauk Super Gillie and Lyca Kovai Kings, the former beat LKK by 36 runs. A cheesy performance from Rajagopal Sathish (64 runs of 32 balls) and Sai Kishore (31 runs of 27 balls) helped CSG to score 159/7.  Lyca Kovai Kings were able to score 123/10 in 20 overs. 

Brief Scores: 

Chepauk Super Gillies 159/7 in 20 overs (Rajagopal Sathish 64, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 31, Abhishek Tanwar 2/26, Selva Kumaran 2/11, Valliappan Yudheeswaran 2/39) Lyca Kovai Kings 123/9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Tanwar 29, Shahrukh Khan 26, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 2/11, Harish Kumar 2/15)

