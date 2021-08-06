England reach 25 for no loss before third day's play is called off

Nottingham :

India were bowled out for 278 in their first innings, which gave them a healthy lead of 95 runs.





England trailed by 70 runs with Rory Burns (11) and Dom Sibley (9) at the crease.





K L Rahul top-scored for the visitors with a well-made 84, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja struck an enterprising 56 off 86 balls, justifying his selection in the team ahead of off-spinner R Ashwin.





Resuming the day at 125 for four, India added 153 valuable runs to their first innings score in testing conditions.





For England, medium pacer Ollie Robinson emerged as the most successful bowler as he bagged an impressive 5/85, leading the team out in the presence of legends such as James Anderson, who finished with figures of 4/54 from 23 overs and become the third highest wicket-taker in the format.





England were all out for 183 in their first innings.





Brief scores: England: 183 and 25 for - in 11.1 overs India 1st innings: 278 all out in 84.5 overs (KL Rahul 84, Ravindra Jadeja 56; Ollie Robinson 5/85, James Anderson 4/54).