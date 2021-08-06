Over And Out: Marijne Says Olympic Was Last Assignment As Coach With India Women's Hockey Team

Tokyo :

The Indian women's hockey team's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne on Friday revealed that the bronze medal match against Great Britain in the ongoing Olympics was his last assignment with the side.





The 47-year-old coached the Indian women's hockey team to its best-ever performance in the Olympic Games, guiding them to a creditable fourth-place finish here.





The Indian women came tantalizingly close to winning their maiden Olympic medal before losing to Great Britain 3-4 in a close bronze play-off match. Hours after this feat, Marijne announced that it was his last assignment with the Indian team.





"I don't have any plans because this was my last match with Indian women. It's up to Janneka (Schopman) now," the Dutchman told the Indian media in a virtual press conference.





It has been learned that both Marijne and the team's analytical coach Janneka Schopman were offered an extension by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) but the former refused the offer due to personal reasons.





Sources in the know of developments told PTI that Schopman is expected to take over Marijne's position on a full-time basis now.





Marijne, a former Dutch player, took over the reins of the Indian women's team first in 2017 but was appointed the coach of the men's side later that year.





However, in 2018, he was re-designated the women's coach in a rejigging of roles.





Marijne has played for The Netherlands and guided the Dutch Under-21 women's side to a World Cup title and the Dutch senior women's side to gold at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in 2015.





The affable Dutchman has been unable to visit his family for the last 16 months due to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions and this could well be a major reason behind his decision of quitting the India job.