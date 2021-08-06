Olympics: Bajrang’s gold hopes dashed

Chennai :

In a major upset, India's Bajrang Punia, seeded second in Tokyo Olympics, lost 5-12 to Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the semi-finals of the men's freestyle 65 kg.





Bajrang, who was widely tipped to bag the gold medal, will now compete for bronze. Aliyev was dominant from the beginning and relentlessly kept piling on the pressure on Bajrang by taking a lead and then consolidating it.





Bajrang, who defeated Iran's M Ghiasi Cheka in the quarter-finals, looked strangely off-colour in the last four bout. The 27-year-old Bajrang is scheduled to meet Gadzhimurad Rashidov of the Russian Olympic Committee for the bronze medal match on Saturday. Overall, it has been a disappointing show by Indian wrestlers, barring Ravi Dahiya, as they struggled to meet the expectations.