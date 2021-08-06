Pro Kabaddi Season 8 auction between August 29 and 31

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 player auction will take place in Mumbai between August 29 and 31. The auction will mark the return of the 12-team League after a gap of nearly two years.

Chennai : It is to be remembered that Pro Kabaddi wasn’t hosted last year due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country. The total salary cap for each of the participating franchises is Rs 4.4 crore. More than 500 players, who featured in the previous editions of the League and the AKFI Senior Men’s National Championship, will be in the auction pool. The auction will see domestic, overseas and new young players divided into four categories – A, B, C and D. In each category, the players will further be subdivided as raiders, all-rounders and defenders. The base prices for the categories are as follows: A – Rs 30 lakh, B – Rs 20 lakh, C – Rs 10 lakh and D – Rs 6 lakh. Under the new guidelines, each franchise can retain a maximum of six athletes each from the elite category and the new young players (NYP) section. Mashal Sports, the organiser of the League, hopes to begin Season 8 in December, in complete compliance with the health and safety regulations set by the Government of India.