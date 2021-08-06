Serbian centre-back Damjanovic joins Chennaiyin on a one-year contract

Chennai :

Left-footed centre-back Damjanovic has made 151 club appearances across nine years since turning professional. Standing tall at 6 feet 2 inches, the 28-year-old is expected to lend stability to the backline and make an impact in offensive as well as defensive set-pieces.





“I am happy to join Chennaiyin. I hope we win the League. Head coach Bozidar Bandovic is bringing in good players to the team. I will give everything for the club. I look forward to representing a city with great culture,” Damjanovic, who has had stints in Serbia, Hungary, Uzbekistan and South Africa, said in a media release.





Sharing his through on Damjanovic’s arrival at CFC, Bandovic said: “Slavko is a highly tactical player. His inclusion is certain to give stability to the team.” Meanwhile on Wednesday, Indian defender Deepak Devrani, who clinched the I-League 2020-21 title with Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), joined Chennaiyin on a one-year contract.





“I am extremely delighted to join CFC. It is a strong team. I look forward to linking up with my teammates. I have taken a leap in my career and I am all set to put my best foot forward in every match,” said Deepak in a release issued by the two-time ISL champion.Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on Thursday announced the signing of Montenegro-born Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic on a one-year deal, for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.





Left-footed centre-back Damjanovic has made 151 club appearances across nine years since turning professional. Standing tall at 6 feet 2 inches, the 28-year-old is expected to lend stability to the backline and make an impact in offensive as well as defensive set-pieces.





“I am happy to join Chennaiyin. I hope we win the League. Head coach Bozidar Bandovic is bringing in good players to the team. I will give everything for the club. I look forward to representing a city with great culture,” Damjanovic, who has had stints in Serbia, Hungary, Uzbekistan and South Africa, said in a media release.





Sharing his through on Damjanovic’s arrival at CFC, Bandovic said: “Slavko is a highly tactical player. His inclusion is certain to give stability to the team.” Meanwhile on Wednesday, Indian defender Deepak Devrani, who clinched the I-League 2020-21 title with Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC), joined Chennaiyin on a one-year contract.





“I am extremely delighted to join CFC. It is a strong team. I look forward to linking up with my teammates. I have taken a leap in my career and I am all set to put my best foot forward in every match,” said Deepak in a release issued by the two-time ISL champion.