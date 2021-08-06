TNPL 2021: Nellai romps to eight-wicket win over Salem

Chennai :

Nellai’s Sanjay Yadav clobbered an unbeaten 41 (26b, 3x4, 3x6) to guide his team home with nine balls remaining. Sanjay added 54 runs for the unbroken third-wicket stand with Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who scored 23 (34b, 2x4). Earlier, Nellai bowlers kept Salem on a tight leash and restricted it to 120 for eight. Spinners NS Harish (2 for 12), Sanjay (1 for 18) and Baba Aparajith (2 for 23) shared the bowling honours.





Brief scores: Salem Spartans 120/8 in 20 overs (Vijay Shankar 41, S Abishiek 25, NS Harish 2/12, Baba Aparajith 2/23, Athisayaraj Davidson 2/24) lost to Nellai Royal Kings 121/2 18.3 overs (Baba Aparajith 38, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 23*, Sanjay Yadav 41*)