Deepak loses bronze match after a gallant display

A day that started off holding much promise and expectation fizzled out with both Indian grapplers Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia failing to win their respective bouts.





While Dahiya lost 4-7 to Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee in the 57-kg gold medal match, Punia put up a valiant show before losing 2-3 Myles Amine of San Marino in the 86 kg bronze medal contest. The 22-year-old Deepak started off his bout confidently securing a two-pointer. Amine responded strongly by reducing the deficit to one point soon after.









With time running out, it looked as though Deepak would hold on to his lead only for Amine to whip out a crucial two points with less than five seconds remaining to plunge Indian hopes into despair.





India chose to go for a referral, but the jury's decision went against Deepak Punia. It was a disappointing finish for Deepak Punia who held the lead for much of the bout.





