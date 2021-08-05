Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi loses to Uguev, settles for silver

Tokyo :

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya had to settle for a silver medal after going down 4-7 to Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the men’s 57kg final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Thursday.





Ravi bagged India’s second silver medal and fifth overall at the Tokyo Games. Reigning world champion Uguev was dominant from the get-go and never let Ravi settle down in the gold-medal duel. The 26-year-old from Russia opened the scoring in the second minute, securing a two-point advantage. But, Ravi pulled things back to level the scores at 2-2.





However, Uguev restored his two-point lead at 4-2 and ensured he had the cushion at the end of the first half. At the beginning of the second and final period, he further extended his advantage to five points at 7-2. Ravi managed to cut down the deficit to three points, but it was too little too late as only a few seconds were left on the clock.





Result: Men’s 57kg final: Ravi Kumar Dahiya of India lost to Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee 4-7.