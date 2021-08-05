Indian hockey turns a corner by winning bronze

Tokyo :

By prevailing over Germany in a cliffhanger of a contest, India extended its record as the most successful men’s team in Olympic history. What made this victory all the more memorable was that India came back from a two-goal deficit to turn the tables on the formidable Germans.





The Manpreet Singh-led Indian team scored three goals within five minutes between 2nd and 3rd quarters, to take the lead in the match.





The exhilarating affair between the two teams went right down to the wire, with India conceding a penalty corner with just over 6 seconds left on the clock in the final quarter of the match. India had its goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, to thank for pulling off remarkable saves in the climactic stages of the match.





The last time India bagged a medal was at the Moscow Olympics in 1980.





India’s Olympic medals in Men’s Hockey





Gold - 8 - 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, 1980





Silver - 1 - 1960





Bronze - 3 - 1968, 1972, 2020





The Indian hockey fans would fervently hope that this long overdue medal, after years of experiencing untold misery, will herald a ‘golden’ chapter in the days to follow.