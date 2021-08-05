Tokyo Olympics: Will celebrate Olympic bronze with vacation, says boxer Lovlina

Tokyo :

The 23-year-old lost 0-5 in the welterweight (69kg) semi-finals to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. “I worked hard for a gold medal, so it is a bit disappointing,” Lovlina said after the bout, in which she was docked a point for not paying attention to the referee’s instructions and also endured two standing eight counts.





“I could not execute my strategy, she was strong. I thought if I play on the back foot, I would get hit. So, I went on the offensive but it didn’t work out as I thought,” she explained. Lovlina’s medal is a historic achievement as it was the country’s first Olympic podium finish in boxing in nine years and only the third overall after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012).





“I always wanted to compete at the Olympics and win a medal. I am glad that I got a medal but I could have got more,” she said. “I have worked for eight years for this medal. I have stayed away from home, not been with my family and not eaten what I would have like to. But, I don’t think one should do this.





