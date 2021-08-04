TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies chase down Madurai's modest 124

Chennai :

Despite taking quick wickets at the end, the Panthers weren't able to spoil CSG's run chase. With the exception of skipper Kaushik Gandhi's 64 no other score was impressive and nothing much was left to be demanded from the other CSG batsmen as well.





Batting first after winning the toss, the Panthers batsmen struggled to withstand the Super Gillies bowlers' onslaught. Chaturved's 70 was the saving grace for Madurai's decent yet insufficient score of 124. All the other Madurai batsmen fell like the house of cards. Manimaran Sidharth was the pick of the bowlers, as he conceded only 20 of his four-over quota taking four wickets.





With this victory the CSG is placed on the no. 2 position on the points table. CSG will next face LKK on August 6 and SMP will clash with SS on August 7.





Scores in brief:





SMP - 124/9 (20 overs) Chaturved - 70 (50 balls) Manimaran Sidharth - 20/4 (4 overs)





CSG - 125/5 (18.5 overs) Kaushik Gandhi - 64 (50 balls) Aushik Srinivas - 17/1 (4 overs)