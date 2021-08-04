India loses to Argentina, will face Great Britain in bronze match

Tokyo :

Argentina put paid to India's hopes of reaching a maiden Olympic final in women's hockey claiming a 2-1 win in the semi-finals at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.





India will square off against Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday. Earlier, Great Britain lost to the Netherlands 5-1. India dominated the proceedings in the first quarter taking the lead through a penalty corner converted by Gurjit Kaur, the match-winner against Australia.





India retained the lead going into the second quarter.





Upon resumption, Argentina earned a couple of penalty corners which it failed to take advantage of. At the third time of asking, however, Argentina succeeded in breaching the sturdy Indian defence to draw parity at 1-1. With half-time drawing close, Argentina defence held firm in the face of mounting pressure from a resurgent India as the teams went into half-time at 1-1. Both teams were guilty of squandering gilt-edged chances in the second quarter.





Less than five minutes into the third quarter, Argentina took the lead through another penalty corner. After a referral, the goal was upheld. With time running out, India made concerted efforts at finding an equaliser, but to little avail as the robust Argentine defence thwarted India's goal-scoring designs.