Tokyo Olympics: India's fourth medal assured, wrestler Ravi Kumar marches to finals

Chennai :

In a bout no less than a film's dramatic climax, Ravi Kumar Dahiya who was in the wrong side of the 9-2 difference pinned the Kazakh for a five-pointer to clinch the game. Finishing the bout with a 2-point deficit, Ravi still qualifies for the finals by virtue of the win by fall method.





Ravi was at first leading by 2-1 against Nurislam before the Kazakh turned the Indian thrice on the mat to take a massive lead. Ravi then needed a miracle to fancy his chances for the gold medal match, he just did that.





In the second round, Ravi reduced the 7-point deficit (9-2) to 4 after his take down (9-5). Momentum began shifting to the side of the Indian with him doing a leg-hold bring the points to 9-7 before pinning the Kazakh Nurislam for a fall to get to the finals.





Ravi will face-off against Russia's Zavur Uguev in the finals on 5th August.