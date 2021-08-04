Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina bows out with a bronze

Chennai :

The judges unanimously awarded 5 points to the Turk. Lovlina started out positively with well executed upper-cuts, but the Turkish pugilist came back with some good punches towards the end to win the first round.





It was Busenaz show from the second round as she both landed powerful punches and also had her guard up when Lovlina looked to connect a few jabs. Busenaz was raining punches in round 2 putting her in a comfortable pedestal forcing Lovlina to retaliate and the Turk guarded herself well.





After both the rounds have gone to Busenaz's side, Lovlina was forced to knock her out in order to stay in the medal hunt, which she failed to do. Aided by an exceptional footwork and some well-connected punches saw Busenaz through to the final bout and Lovlina had to settle for the bronze medal.





Surmeneli Busenaz will lock-horns with China's Hong Gu in her final bout on August 7.



