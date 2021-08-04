Wed, Aug 04, 2021

All eyes on Kohli’s choice of players

Published: Aug 04,202112:27 AM

The toughest four months of Virat Kohli’s eventful leadership career start here on Wednesday when his strategic acumen will be tested while selecting a perfect Indian combination to take on Joe Root-led England in the first Test of a five-match series.

India captain Virat Kohli (right) and England skipper Joe Root pose with the Test series trophies
Nottingham:
Kohli announced his playing eleven for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand a couple of days before the match and drew flak for not respecting the conditions. However on Wednesday, he will have to think overtime about the balance of his squad with a long tail, often bushy with runs, and just two regular openers -- Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Hanuma Vihari’s handy off-spin, along with that of automatic choice Ravichandran Ashwin, could pave the way for Shardul Thakur’s entry as the bowling all-rounder in place of an experienced Ravindra Jadeja.

Kohli will also have to choose three from the pace quartet of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
