Sindhu returns to warm reception

New Delhi :

Sindhu, who had won a silver medal at the Rio Games five years ago, walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Terminal amid a round of applause from the airport staff. She was flanked by security officers and wore a face mask.





Sindhu was received by Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Kumar, and other officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Sindhu and her Korean coach Park Tae-sang were also felicitated by Ajay at the airport.





“I am very happy and excited of course. Everyone congratulated me. I am thankful to the BAI and everyone for supporting and encouraging me. It is an exciting day and a happy moment,” said Sindhu. By winning bronze on Sunday, Sindhu became only the second Indian to bag two Olympic medals. The 26-year-old defeated China’s He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off.



