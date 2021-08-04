Sanjay Yadav's impactful cameo aids Nellai Royal Kings to defeat Dindigul Dragons by 5 wickets

Chennai :

Skipper Aparajith gave the Royal Kings a good start qith his 44/42 knock. Suryaprakash and Pradash Ranjan Paul conteibuted well along with their skipper. Dindigul Dragons bowling attack came into play eventually and pocketed Aparajith's wicket creeping up the required run rate. Kings staggered a bit with the loss of Paul wicket as well. However, star of the match Sanjay Yadav took the game away along with the building pressure.





Although Dragons put an end to Yadav's impactful knock, Indrajith stayed his ground and finished the game with flair.





Vignesh and Suthesh were brilliant with the ball as they picked two wickets each in crucial moments.





Dindigul Dragons fought tooth and nail to put up a target of 148 in the first 20 overs against Nellai Royal Kings' bowling attack. Dindigul started slow losing two wickets initially in consecutive overs. Picking the Dragons up, Mani Bharathi and Srinivasan build a partnership with Srinivasan scoring a fifty during their knock and gained the momentum. However, the Royal Kings, who opted to field after winning the toss, came with guns blazings as they sweept off Bharathi and Srinivasan's wickets and halted Dindigul Dragons' progress. Nevertheless, R Vivek came into the crease and saw the score to a decent mark by working around the holes in the bowling and fielding attacks.





Athisayaraj was phenomenal with the ball as he picked two wickets and conceding just 23 runs during his four overs.





Brief scores:





Nellai Royal Kings: Aparajith 44(42), Sanjay Yadav 31(15); Athisayaraj 2(23)





Dindigul Dragons: Srinivasan 60(48), R Vivek 32(23); L Vignesh 2(20), Suthesh 2(34)