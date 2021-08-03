Tokyo Olympics: Athing Mu bags women's 800m gold, Anita Wlodarczyk's wins gold in hammer throw

Tokyo :

US' Athing Mu has won the gold medal in the 800m race. Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk has her name in the Olympics hammer throw gold medal.





In the 800m race finals held today, America's Athing Mu has won the gold medal, Britain's Keely Hodgkinson has won silver and another American Raevyn Rogers has won the bronze medal.





Mu has maintained the lead right from the beginning and her victory has come of no surprise. The silver and bronze positions had a lot of contest and last-minute drama involved.





Silver medallist Briton Keely was trailing at the fifth position even while she was at the 600th metre of the race. But she sped up two-places at number 3 in the 700th metre and in the last 100 metre rush managed to take the silver medal position at finish.





Raevyn Rogers of USA made a lightning fast progress from 7th position to 3rd to clinch the bronze medal pushing back all the hitherto well-paced athletes like Ethiopia's Habitam and Jamaica's Natoya.





In the Women's hammer throw finals, Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk has clinched the gold medal, China's Zheng Wang has won the silver and Polish Wan Kopron has won the bronze.





Starting off with a failed first attempt Anita bettered every throw after that to give her best on the fourth attempt to measure the distance of 78.48 metres.





China's Zheng had a slippery final until the last and her best attempt of 77.03 metres, she had a 73.21m in her first attempt and slightly improved her second attempt with 75.30m. With Zheng's third and fifth attempt being a failed one and her fourth falling to an abysmal 71.09 metres, she redeemed herself in the last attempt to win the silver.





Poland's Malwina threw 75.49 metres in the fifth attempt which ensured her a bronze medal, her distance was just over a metre from the France's Alexandra Tavernier placed at the 4th position.



