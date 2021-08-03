Opener Mayank out of first Test with concussion

Birmingham :

Agarwal saw the ball thud into his helmet when he took his eyes off a short delivery. The first Test starts here on Wednesday. “Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s net session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a media release.





“The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation,” Shah further stated in the release.





When India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about the fitness of the players, he did say that Agarwal sustained a head injury. “Mayank got hit on the head. The medical team is looking after him. All others are fit,” Rahane told the media.





After being hit by Siraj’s delivery, Agarwal was in some discomfort as he removed the helmet and sat on the ground with physiotherapist Nitin Patel attending to him.