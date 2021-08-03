Indian women hockey team storms into maiden Olympics semis

A brave and determined India women’s hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semi-finals for the first time, stunning three-time champion and World No.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie here on Monday.
Tokyo: A day after the India men’s team entered the semi-finals following a 49-year gap, the World No.9 women’s side produced a phenomenal performance to make it to the last-four. Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur rose to the occasion when it mattered and converted India’s lone penalty corner in the 22nd minute.
Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as Australia, a mighty and an unbeaten opponent, awaited it. “We are so happy. This is the result of the hard work we put in for several days. It is a proud moment for us,” Gurjit said after the match.“This team is like a family. We have supported each other and found support from the country as well. We are very happy,” added goal-scorer Gurjit. After the final hooter, the India players screamed, hugged each other and got into a huddle with their Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne with tears of joy rolling down their faces. The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semi-final stage on Wednesday.
Stalin congratulates team
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday congratulated theteam and wished the team “all the best” to enter the finals and clinch the gold medal. “I am absolutely delighted at the victory of Indian women’’s #Hockey team against Australia to storm into the semi-finals. You’’re scripting history,” he tweeted.
Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as Australia, a mighty and an unbeaten opponent, awaited it. “We are so happy. This is the result of the hard work we put in for several days. It is a proud moment for us,” Gurjit said after the match.“This team is like a family. We have supported each other and found support from the country as well. We are very happy,” added goal-scorer Gurjit. After the final hooter, the India players screamed, hugged each other and got into a huddle with their Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne with tears of joy rolling down their faces. The Rani Rampal-led side will play Argentina in the semi-final stage on Wednesday.
Stalin congratulates team
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday congratulated theteam and wished the team “all the best” to enter the finals and clinch the gold medal. “I am absolutely delighted at the victory of Indian women’’s #Hockey team against Australia to storm into the semi-finals. You’’re scripting history,” he tweeted.
Conversations