TNPL 2021: Madurai Panthers bowl out IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans for 103

Madurai Panthers exhibited a clinical performance as they bowled out IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans for 103 winning the 20th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 by a huge margin of 81 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday.
Chennai: It was an overall performance by the Panthers as they put up a massive score and defended it with perfection.
The bowling and fielding attack during the secong innings were phenomenal. Especially Silambarasan with 2 wickets, a runout and conceding just 8 runs while he was halfway through his 3rd over. V Gowtham was yet another bowler from the winning side that displayed quality bowling by pocketing two wickets and conceding only 14 runs.
Tiruppur Tamizhans tried to fight back with Rajkumar' s magical knock. But with rest of the batters going out for single digit scores, the chase decelerated.
Madurai Panthers put up a gigantic score of 184-4 in the first innings of the match against Tiruppur Tamizhans.
Koushik and Chatruved built a brilliant partnership complimenting each other with boundaries and sixes in the death overs which turned the game around. Although they weren't bouyant knocks, Madurai's top order batsmen's contribution were essential. Even though the star batsman of the match, Koushik was dismissed in the last over, the team didn't lose their momentum as Arun Karthik made the over memorable with his 11(3) knock.
Madurai Panthers scored 88 runs just in the last 6 overs to display their best score of the tournament.
Brief scores:
Madurai Panthers: Koushik 40(20), Chatruved 41(23), Silambarasan 2(8), Gowtham 2(14)
Tiruppur Tamizhans: Rajkumar 42(28), Karuppusamy 2(14)
