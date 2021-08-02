Historic Olympic medal slips away as India’s Kamalpreet Kaur finishes 6th in the finals

Tokyo :

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur finished in the 6th position with a best of 63.70 in the Women’s Discus Throw finals at Tokyo Olympics on Monday.





Kamalpreet Kaur, who failed to better her score, started the finals with her first throw reaching 61.62 and she was placed in the 6th position. Her second throw was given a foul placing her in the 7th position.





After a brief interruption due to rain, the first Indian finalist in the event, threw the discus to reach 63.70 in her third attempt and climbed to the 6th position. As a result, earned three more attempts to compete for the medals.





The Indian thrower lost balance and was given a foul yet again in her fourth attempt. Kaur fell short in her fifth throw as well with no improvement in rank and the throw reaching only 61.37. Her last throw was an utter disappointment as the discus fell outside the zone ending her campaign medal-less.





Meanwhile, USA’s Valarie Allman twirled her way in the circle to send the discus flying to the gold medal position 68.98 in her first attempt. She followed that with two fouls and a second-best throw in the finals. Germany’s Kristin Pudenz won the silver medal with a personal best of 66.86 and Cuba’s Yaime Perez won the bronze medal with 65.72.





Kamalpreet had qualified for the finals of the Women’s Discus Throw after scoring 64.00 and being placed in the second position in the qualification round at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. She was the only other person to cross the qualification mark in the round.



