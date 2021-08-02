Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand finish last in heat, fails to qualify for semifinals

Chennai :

The Indian athlete got as good but lost pace as the event progresses and she finished with season best of 23.85 which was not enough to qualify to the next round.





Meanwhile, the heat was led by the sensational 18-year-old Christine Mboma from Namibia, who set the new World U20 Record time with 22.11. She was followed by USA’s Gabrielle Thomas with 22.20 in the second position and Niger’s Aminatou Seyni in the third with 22.72.





The first 3 in each heat and the next 3 fastest would advance to the semi-finals. Women’s 200m semi-finals is set to happen later in the day.



