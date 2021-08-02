Ocon secures maiden F1 win

Budapest :

Sebastian Vettel took the second spot for Aston Martin, with Mercedes’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the podium after starting on pole position and then having to fight back from last. Hamilton re-took the Formula One championship lead from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.





Bottas handed five-place grid penalty for next race





Mercedes’s Valtteri Bottas will have a five-place grid penalty at Formula One’s next race in Belgium after the Finn triggered chaos and collisions on the opening lap. The race was halted after Bottas braked late and hit the back of Lando Norris’s McLaren, which then smashed into the side of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and wrecked the race for both.