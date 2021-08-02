Kyrgyz forward Mirlan joins Chennaiyin FC

Chennai :

It is to be remembered that Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivellaro penned a multi-year contract with Chennaiyin recently. The current top-scorer of his country and the second-most capped player with 48 international appearances, Mirlan is set to become the first Kyrgyz footballer to feature in India’s top-flight competition.





“I am very happy to join CFC. I can’t wait for the training sessions to begin, and the season to start. I look forward to representing the fans from Tamil Nadu,” the 31-year-old Mirlan, who will fulfil the Asian criteria, said in a release issued by the two-time ISL champion.





Sharing his thoughts on Mirlan’s deal, Chennaiyin head coach Bozidar Bandovic said: “It is very simple. In fact, I have only two words for him – quality and personality.” Welcoming the new forward to the CFC fold, club co-owner Vita Dani said: “With 100-plus career goals, Mirlan gives us a significant attacking boost and solidity up front.”





Mirlan has had stints in Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Cyprus and Turkey, most recently representing FK Dordoi Bishkek, for whom he has 21 goals and 10 assists in 43 matches.