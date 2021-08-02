Dressel is the most successful swimmer

Caeleb Dressel of the United States made himself the most successful swimmer at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday, with five gold medals from the six events he featured in.

Chennai : In the first race in the morning, Dressel won his fourth gold, triumphing in the men’s 50m freestyle. The 24-year-old Dressel had three gold medals in hand prior to Sunday’s individual final – 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay. An hour later, Dressel helped the United States break its own world record to win the last swimming gold in Tokyo – the men’s 4x100m medley relay. Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Apple were the other swimmers in the US team. Team USA has not missed a single gold in the event at the Olympics it attended since 1960. Meanwhile, Emma McKeon of Australia hunted a women’s 50m and 100m freestyle double.