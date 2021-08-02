Mon, Aug 02, 2021

Dressel is the most successful swimmer

Published: Aug 02,202107:08 AM

Caeleb Dressel of the United States made himself the most successful swimmer at Tokyo 2020 on Sunday, with five gold medals from the six events he featured in.

Chennai: In the first race in the morning, Dressel won his fourth gold, triumphing in the men’s 50m freestyle. The 24-year-old Dressel had three gold medals in hand prior to Sunday’s individual final – 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay. An hour later, Dressel helped the United States break its own world record to win the last swimming gold in Tokyo – the men’s 4x100m medley relay. Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Apple were the other swimmers in the US team. Team USA has not missed a single gold in the event at the Olympics it attended since 1960. Meanwhile, Emma McKeon of Australia hunted a women’s 50m and 100m freestyle double.

