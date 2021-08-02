Sindhu wins rare Olympic double with bronze, men’s hockey team in semis after 49 yrs

Tokyo :

While Sindhu’s bronze on the day was a reaffirmation of her being a legend of Indian sports, the hockey team’s march into the last four was an overwhelming emotional experience for not just the men who made it happen but also for the country which gave the world an icon called Major Dhyan Chand.

















The team defeated Great Britain 3-1 in a quarterfinal match to qualify for the semi-finals after a gap of 49 years. Even though India’s last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games, there were no semi-finals in that edition as only six teyams participated in the event. India will take on world champion Belgium in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Thereafter, she became the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals. She also became only the fourth player to win two consecutive medals in women’s badminton singles across the Olympic history.Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sindhu as one of our most outstanding Olympians. “We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians,” Modi said in a tweet.India men’s hockey team players celebrate a goal during their 3-1 quarter-final win over Great Britain in Tokyo on Sunday.