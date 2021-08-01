TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies knock down Dindigul Dragons, win by 24 runs

Chepauk Super Gillies defeated the giants Dindigul Dragons by 24 runs after a clinical performance in the 19th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.
Chennai: Dindigul Dragons started off well with Arun playing the role of the aggressor. They had scored 48/1 by the end of the powerplay. The Dragons went strong from there even after Arun’s wicket with the budding partnership between Hari Nishanth and Srinivasan. However, Sai Kishore came into the attack to dismiss Hari Nishanth and put pressure on the Dragons. Srinivasan followed him to the pavilion closely.
The play was evenly poised with the first innings as it was right about the same time that Chepauk saw their downfall. R Vivek and Manibharathi walked in with expectations flying high to see them do magic but the big hitters fell under Sai Kishore’s spell and Sandeep’s bowling respectively. The left arm spinner, Kishore went on to get his fourth wicket after dismissing Swaminathan for a duck earning himself standing ovation from the fans and his teammates.
Chepauk Super Gillies’ bowling and fielding attack was brilliant as they defended their score of 159/7 and won the match by 24 runs.
Brief Scores:
Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi 45(31), Jagadeesan 40(27); Sai Kishore 4(30)
Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth 39(31), R Srinivasan 24(25); Silambarsan 2(18), Gurjapneet 0(23)
