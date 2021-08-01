Chepauk Super Gillies post a score of 159/7 after 20 overs against Dindigul Dragons

Chennai :

Chepauk had a pleasing start with the skipper Kaushik Gandhi’s brilliant knock of 45/31. He built a great partnership with Jagadeesan 40/27 to accelerate the score. Sasidev played his part to give the team a much needed boost.





However, Dindigul Dragons pulled the batting team back in with their impressive bowling attack and Silamabarasan setting the pace. He had bowled an economical over by picking two wickets and conceding only 18 runs in his four overs. Furthermore, Gurjapneet’s slow balls left them flustered. Mani Bharathi’s work with the gloves and the lift in the fielding helped them restrict their opponent to a fair score.





Earlier, Dindigul Dragons won the toss and opted to bowl.





Brief scores: Kaushik Gandhi 45(31), Jagadeesan 40(27); Silambarsan 2(18), Gurjapneet 0(23)