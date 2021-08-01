TNPL 2021: Trichy Warriors blow away Salem Spartans

Chennai :

The Trichy team managed a comfortable win despite the Spartans taking regular wickets, the run-chase was motted with runs and wickets. Had the Salem Spartans piled 30 more runs, this would have been a different game but that wasn't to be.





This low-scoring encounter had some important 20s decide its course. Adithya Ganesh and Anthony Das's respective 28 and 24 was just what the doctor ordered when Trichy was in 71-4. Medium-pacer Ganeshan Periyaswamy came up with exceptional deliveries to just concede 17 off his four overs scalping two wickets despite his colleagues in Spartans giving very less to bowl for.





Put to bat first after RTW chose fieling winning the toss, Salem Spartans had a decent start before Rahil Shah rattled Akshay Srinivasan and Poiyamozhi removed the struggling Abhishek. The batting never picked pace since then, Murugan Ashwin's run-a-ball 21 was a saving grace in the embarassing scores the others made.





Poiyamozhi once again shined with a disciplined spell of 25/2. Chasing with a required run-rate below 6, there were only a few things that could go wrong for the Trichy side.





The Ruby Trichy Warriors are right on the top of the table and the Salem Spartans are on 7th place. Salem will be in the bottom-table clash next up against the presently last placed Nellai Royal Kings on August 5 and Trichy will take on the Chepauk side next Sunday.



