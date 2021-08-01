Tokyo Olympics: Britain’s Max Whitlock wins gold in men’s pommel horse

Chennai :

Lee Chih Kai of Taiwan claimed the silver medal in the event and Japan's Kazuma Kaya took the bronze.





Witlock had the best execution with smooth hand stands and good movement with single handles. Adding in sleek spindles during the execution, it was altogether an outstanding effort that earned him a total of 15.58.





The silver medal winner, Li Chih Kai had great hip flexibility as he moved fast executing head stands perfectly and finishing with flourish. He was placed in the second position with 15.400. And the bronze medal winner, Kaya Kazuma scored 14.9003 with nice clearances of the handles on the horse.