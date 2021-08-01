PV Sindhu wins India’s second Tokyo Olympics medal, quashes Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15

Chennai :

It will be her second Olympic medal after the silver from 2016 Rio Olympics and India’s second medal in Tokyo Olympics.





Sindhu had the match from the very beginning as she taunted and tormented her opponent. The reigning World Champion took the opening game for 21-13. Although Bing Jiao had good technic and succeeded in few attempts to push unforced errors from Sindhu, she was no match to the Indian badminton champion’s aggressive play with a good mix of attack and defense.





Sindhu continued to control the pace of the match into the second game with very nice variations especially a brilliant body smash. Bing Jiao tried to make her way into the match playing her some of her net shots but no avail. She was passive when compared to the fast moving and perfectly balanced Sindhu, who looked absolutely beautiful as she took the second game 21-15 and won the bronze medal.