Tai-Breaker : Sindhu loses to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-finals, to fight for bronze

Tokyo :

Result: Women’s singles: Semi-finals: PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 12-21





The 26-year-old silver medallist from the Rio Games, however, remains in the hunt for a bronze and will compete against China’s He Bing Jiao in the third-place play-off at Musashino Forest Plaza here on Sunday.One of the most consistent players who has clinched medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn’t counter Tai Tzu’s deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21, 12-21 in 40-minute clash here.“I am a bit sad because it is the semi-finals, but I tried my best. It was just not my day. I fought until the end,” said Sindhu after the match.“In the second game, I gave away a huge lead. But still, I fought back because you never know, things can change at any moment. It is the Olympics and you have to fight until the last point. I have done that. I was prepared for her skills, so I don’t think that troubled me a lot. I just couldn’t be on the winning side.”This is Sindhu’s 14th loss to the Taiwanese second seed in 19 meetings, having also gone down to her in the last three face-offs. On her bronze medal match, Sindhu said: “It is going to be a bit sad. I need to go back, relax and prepare because it is not over yet.”There is very little margin for error against a player of the calibre of Tai Tzu, who has been the most consistent shuttler in the last five years and is known for her deceptive strokes as well as immaculate footwork. Sindhu seemed a tad sluggish in her movement and couldn’t find her flow.The Taiwanese second seed targeted her opponent’s body and cramped Sindhu with her sharp returns from near the net. Sindhu was up 7-3 with Tai Tzu committing a few unforced errors and entered the interval with a healthy 11-8 lead. Tai Tzu, however, quickly erased the deficit after the break. She started putting doubts in her opponent’s mind with her deceptive strokeplay.