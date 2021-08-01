SKNP partners with RageFan

Chennai :

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP), owned by Chennai-based Mahesh Ramani, on Friday announced a multi-year partnership with RageFan to become the first cricket club to launch fan tokens and NFTs.





SKNP, in partnership with RageFan, will develop and launch its fan token offering (FTO) as well as a mobile fan engagement application. Tokens will allow fans to access exclusive rewards, content and experiences such as meeting the players. The fan tokens are set to be launched later this year, according to a release by the franchise.





Meanwhile, fans can purchase exclusive NFTs and win club merchandise by participating in contests. SKNP owner Mahesh said: “Patriots has always been on the lookout for newer forms of fan engagement, especially considering the changed viewership patterns. We are excited about the partnership with RageFan.” RageFan CEO and founder Satheesh Ananth said: “We see a lot of synergies between RageFan and SKNP in terms of our approach to the fans, sport and the growth plans for our brands. We will continue to push the boundaries of fan engagement.”