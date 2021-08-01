India women’s hockey team ends barren run

Tokyo :

Result: Women’s Pool A: India 4 (Vandana Kataria 4’, 17’ & 49’, Neha Goyal 32’) beat South Africa 3 (Tarryn Glasby 15’, Erin Hunter 30’, Marizen Marais 39’)









The India women team’s best finish at the Olympics was in Moscow back in 1980 when it reached the semi-finals but ended fourth. While Britain’s win was required, no one can take away credit from Vandana Kataria, who scored a hat-trick in India’s victory in a pulsating clash against the South Africans.Vandana (4th, 17th and 49th minute) achieved a rare feat by becoming the first Indian woman hockey player to score a hat-trick at the Olympics. Young Neha Goyal (32nd) was the other goal getter.South Africa’s goals came from the sticks of Tarryn Glasby (15th), skipper Erin Hunter (30th) and Marizen Marais (39th). “The match was really tough. South Africa gave us a really good fight. SA converted its chances in the circle. Defensively, we can be a lot better,” skipper Rani Rampal said.India’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne heaved a sigh of relief but was unhappy with the number of goals his side conceded. “We gave too many goals away, and I think that we can score more goals. We did what we had to do. We had to win the match,” he said. Needing a win to stay alive in the competition, the Indians meant business and pressed hard on the South African defence from the start.