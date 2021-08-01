Tiruppur Beats Kovai In Thriller

Chennai :

M Mohammed (33 & 4 for 31 in 4 overs) came up with a captain’s performance as iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans defeated Lyca Kovai Kings by two runs in a TNPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday.





Kovai was in complete control during its chase until Tiruppur snatched victory from the jaws of defeated. Needing only six runs off the last over bowled by Mohammed with four wickets in hand, Kings could manage just three runs and lost two wickets.





Earlier, B Sai Sudharsan had done all the hard work with another fine knock of 51 off 36 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes). In the first innings, Tiruppur did well to post a respectable 162 for seven. Its innings was built around two partnerships. The first was between opener S Dinesh (39 off 30 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and Maan K Bafna (14 off 16 balls), who put on 52 runs off 38 balls. The best partnership was worth 73 runs off 49 balls for the fifth wicket between P Francis Rokins (38 off 27 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) and Mohammed (33 off 25 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes).





The match between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings was washed out.





Brief scores: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 162/7 in 20 overs (S Dinesh 39, P Francis Rokins 38, M Mohammed 33, U Mukilesh 2/7, Abhishek Tanwar 2/29, R Divakar 2/30) beat Lyca Kovai Kings 160/8 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 51, M Mohammed 4/31)