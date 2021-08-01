Panghal’s run ends, Pooja also out

In a disappointing day for Indian boxing, Pooja Rani (75kg) joined World No.1 Amit Panghal (52kg) in exiting the Olympic Games after an underwhelming performance, going down 0-5 in her quarter-final bout against China’s Li Qian here on Saturday.
Tokyo:
Qian, a former world champion and a Rio Olympics bronze medallist, thoroughly outpunched Rani, quite literally taking away her belief with a clinical performance. This was after Panghal bowed out with a stunning 1-4 loss to Rio Games silver medallist Yuberjen Martinez of Colombia. The Indian was beaten by Martinez’s relentless attacks and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout.
Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo Games updates & medal tally
Conversations