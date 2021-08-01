Sandeep, Sai await clarity regarding TNPL participation

Pace bowler Sandeep Warrier and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who landed in Chennai on Friday following their assignment with Team India in Sri Lanka, are likely to be available for Chepauk Super Gillies’ (CSG) last three league matches in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021.
Chennai: If the mandatory quarantine period is reduced to three days from the usual five since the players have moved from one bubble to another, Sandeep and Sai Kishore could be available as early as August 1. Chepauk will take on Dindigul Dragons (DD) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.
“I am currently undergoing my quarantine. I am waiting for confirmation on when I would be available to play. I am waiting to get back to the field,” Sandeep, who made his India debut in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday, told DT Next.
“If the quarantine period is for five days, it will end on August 3. We have matches on August 4, 6 and 8. I think that I will be available for those three matches, and the play-offs if we qualify,” added Sandeep, who is set to make his TNPL debut.
On his part, Sai Kishore said: “We are waiting for some clarity. We have still not been told if the quarantine period is three or five days. Only after getting the information, will we know whether we will be available for Sunday’s match.”
“I am currently undergoing my quarantine. I am waiting for confirmation on when I would be available to play. I am waiting to get back to the field,” Sandeep, who made his India debut in the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday, told DT Next.
“If the quarantine period is for five days, it will end on August 3. We have matches on August 4, 6 and 8. I think that I will be available for those three matches, and the play-offs if we qualify,” added Sandeep, who is set to make his TNPL debut.
On his part, Sai Kishore said: “We are waiting for some clarity. We have still not been told if the quarantine period is three or five days. Only after getting the information, will we know whether we will be available for Sunday’s match.”
Conversations