TNPL 2021: Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings to share points as rain stops play

The 15th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Seichem Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings has been called off and the points would be shared as rain played spoilsport by the end of the first innings.
Chennai: Siechem Madurai Panthers rode on Anirudh’s fifty to secure a score of 144/8 in the 19.2 overs against Nellai Royal Kings at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai on Saturday.
Madurai Panthers had a good start with Arun Karthik and Anirudh setting the platform through the powerplay scoring 48-1, but NS Harish came in to break the building partnership by dismissing Arun Karthik 26(22) in the 7th over.
Nevertheless, the overs that followed saw skipper Chatruved and Anirudh taking advantage of M Abhinav and blasting boundaries. They built a strong 50-run partnership steering their score past the century mark. However, the Kings bowlers reeled the Panthers back in after the expensive overs by scalping important wickets in equal intervals. Aparajith and Athisayaraj, in particular were brilliant with the ball and Indrajith contributed for two runouts.
Madurai Panthers squad was dismissed for single digit score except for Anirudh, Chatruved and Arun Karthik. Although, the lone Panther, Anirudh stood his ground to score a fifty and steadied the ship until he was run out mostly because of his bad judgment. The play was stopped by rain just as his wicket fell.
Brief scores: Anirudh 51(42), NS Chatruved 37(21); Athisayaraj 2(17), NS Harish 1(12), Aparajith 1(7)
Madurai Panthers had a good start with Arun Karthik and Anirudh setting the platform through the powerplay scoring 48-1, but NS Harish came in to break the building partnership by dismissing Arun Karthik 26(22) in the 7th over.
Nevertheless, the overs that followed saw skipper Chatruved and Anirudh taking advantage of M Abhinav and blasting boundaries. They built a strong 50-run partnership steering their score past the century mark. However, the Kings bowlers reeled the Panthers back in after the expensive overs by scalping important wickets in equal intervals. Aparajith and Athisayaraj, in particular were brilliant with the ball and Indrajith contributed for two runouts.
Madurai Panthers squad was dismissed for single digit score except for Anirudh, Chatruved and Arun Karthik. Although, the lone Panther, Anirudh stood his ground to score a fifty and steadied the ship until he was run out mostly because of his bad judgment. The play was stopped by rain just as his wicket fell.
Brief scores: Anirudh 51(42), NS Chatruved 37(21); Athisayaraj 2(17), NS Harish 1(12), Aparajith 1(7)
Conversations