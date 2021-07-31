Sat, Jul 31, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: Bencic wins tennis gold for Switzerland

Published: Jul 31,202108:23 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland won the women's tennis gold medal in singles and she could add another in doubles.

Belinda Bencic (Photo: Reuters)
Belinda Bencic (Photo: Reuters)
Tokyo:
The 12th-ranked Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 for the first major title of her career. 

Bencic will also contest the women's doubles gold-medal match on Sunday. 

Bencic and Swiss partner Viktorija Golubic face the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo Games updates & medal tally

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations