TNPL 2021: Tiruppur pulls off a thrilling win against Kovai

Chennai :

Coming to bat first after Kovai won the toss and chose to field, the Tiruppur side didn't have big scores but there were some important 30+ scores that have helped the team post 162 on board. Dinesh's 39 in the top, Francis' 38 in the middle and Mohammed's 33 towards the tail ensured Tiruppur didn't have a paucity of runs despite the fall of wickets.





Kovai's Ajith Ram plugged the flow of runs bowling a clean spell conceding just 19 runs, he took the wicket of Dinesh and a long-off catch of Mohammed off Divakar's delivery and Abhishek Tanwar too had a good spell conceding 29 runs scalping two wickets. While Valliappan, Divakar and Sridhar Raju leaked plenty of runs.





Chasing 162, Kovai didn't do things badly but Tiruppur bowlers were just too good and had an edge over the batsmen. Sridhar Raju piled up 30 off 17 balls giving Kovai an ideal start. Mohammed took wickets in the opportune time to unsettle the Kovai batters. Sai Sudharshan (51) and U Mukilesh (26)'s dismissals came in the right time before they could change the complexion of this game. Mohammed's two wickets in the final over was so crucial in this nail-biting finish.





Winning by lower margin, Tiruppur climbs to the fourth position and Kovai is in the third place. Kovai will have time to contemplate on its failure and regroup before it takes on Chepauk Super Ghillies on August 6. Tiruppur will face Madurai on August 2.





Scores in brief: TT - 162/7 (20 overs) S Dinesh - 39 (30 balls) Ajith Ram - 19/1 (4 overs)





LKK - 160/8 (20 overs) Sai Sudharshan - 51 (36 balls) M Mohammed - 31/4 (4 overs)