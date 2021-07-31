TNPL 2021: Nellai Royal Kings elect to field against Madurai Panthers

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) won the toss and opted to field against Madurai Panthers in the 17th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday.
Chennai:
"The wicket looks good, that's been the trend in the tournament to look at a score and then chase," said NRK captain Baba Aparajith after winning toss.
NRK and Madurai Panthers are in desperate need of a win as they are placed in the 8th and 7th position in the points table respectively.
Playing XI:
Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, P Praveen Kumar(w), B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved(c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Sugenthiran, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, V Gowtham, R Silambarasan, Aushik Srinivas
Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith(c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith(w), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murthy, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, Mohan Abhinav, Ashwath Mukumthan, V Athisayaraj Davidson
