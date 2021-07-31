TNPL 2021: Nellai Royal Kings elect to field against Madurai Panthers

Chennai :

"The wicket looks good, that's been the trend in the tournament to look at a score and then chase," said NRK captain Baba Aparajith after winning toss.





NRK and Madurai Panthers are in desperate need of a win as they are placed in the 8th and 7th position in the points table respectively.





Playing XI:





Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, P Praveen Kumar(w), B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved(c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Sugenthiran, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, V Gowtham, R Silambarasan, Aushik Srinivas





Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith(c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith(w), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murthy, Sri Neranjan, NS Harish, Mohan Abhinav, Ashwath Mukumthan, V Athisayaraj Davidson