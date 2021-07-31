Tokyo Olympics: Long Jumper M Sreeshankar’s maiden Olympic campaign comes to an early end

Chennai :

The long jumper from Kerala took a leap to cover a distance of 7.69 in his first attempt and it was downhill from there for the athlete. His next jump covered 7.51 and 7.43 in the third attempt making his initial jump his best performance.





Meanwhile, Cuba’s JM Echevarria and Greece’s Miltidis Tentoglou qualified directly from group B after they leaped to a distance of 8.50 and 8.22 respectively. The World Champion Jamaica’s Tajay Gayle also qualified as he was placed in the 3rd spot with a leap covering 8.14 in his third attempt.





In Group B, Japan’s Yuki Hashioka was the only athlete to qualify directly after crossing the set qualification mark of 8.15. Along with these three athletes, 9 more jumpers with the next best performances also qualified for the finals.



