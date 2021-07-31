Tokyo Olympics: Indian Women Lift Spirits

Tokyo :

Lovlina assured India of a second medal at the 2020 Games with a 4-1 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the women’s 69kg quarter-finals. In the badminton women’s singles event, Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-13, 22-20 to sail into the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the India men’s hockey team, which had sealed its last-8 berth on Thursday, ended its pool assignment with a 5-3 win over Japan.





Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India of its first boxing medal at the Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei here on Friday to enter the semi-finals.





The 23-year-old prevailed 4-1 to make it to the last-four, where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Ukraine’s Anna Lysenko in her quarter-final bout.





Lovlina, a two-time world championship bronze medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past. The Indian was aggressive to start with and followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game. She kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.





“Lovlina stuck to the plan of counter-attacking and taking advantage of her height. She had tried being aggressive against this girl in the previous bout and lost,” national coach Mohammed Ali Qamar told PTI. “And what a cool mind she displayed, she never got excited. She never tried to barge in. She executed the plan to perfection. Had she tried to go on the offensive, she would have ended up getting hit,” said Qamar.









The Assam youngster, who was laid low by COVID-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand. India’s previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won bronze medals and Lovlina would look to better that.





Earlier, Simranjit Kaur (60kg) lost to Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee in the pre-quarterfinals to make an early exit from the Games. The 26-year-old Indian, seeded fourth, went down 0-5 despite a gritty performance. She was impressive in the opening round and seemed to have caught Seesondee on the back foot with her measured approach, sticking to a counter-attacking strategy.









However, the judges ruled unanimously in favour of the Thai, causing Simranjit to be a tad reckless in the second round.





The Indian paid for the hyper-aggressive approach in the first few seconds when Seesondee managed to connect some eye-catching left hooks.





The defensive errors in the second put paid to Simranjit’s chances and even though she gave it her all in the third round, it needed nothing short of a demolition job to get over the line.





RESULTS:Women’s 69kg: Quarter-finals: Lovlina Borgohain beat Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei 4-1; Women’s 60kg: Round-of-16: Simranjit Kaur lost to Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand 0-5





