Ethiopia’s Barega wins 1st track gold in the 10000m event

Ethiopian runner Selemon Barega won the first track and field gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday with victory in the men’s 10000 metres.
Tokyo: Barega broke clear on the last lap and won in 27 minutes 43.22 seconds, upsetting world champion and world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, who took silver in 27:43.63. Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda (27:43.88) bagged the bronze medal. Barega won the title back for Ethiopia after Mo Farah of Britain clinched gold at the last two Olympics. Farah isn’t running after failing to make the British team. Barega won at a largely empty National Stadium in men’s 10000m, which was the only medal event on the first day of track competitions.
