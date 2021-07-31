Manu, Rahi crash out of women’s 25m pistol qualifications

Tokyo :

Manu shot 290 in the rapid fire stage of the qualifications for a total of 582, a day after scoring 292 in precision at the Akasa Shooting Range, while Rahi managed 573 (287+286). The field comprised 44 shooters in the qualifications. Placed an impressive fifth after the first stage, the 19-year-old Manu faltered on Day Two of the event. She struck two 8s and many 9s, numbers that led to her downfall. However, Manu remained in the hunt until the 8 in the last series. The top-8 shooters in the qualifications enter the final.





RESULTS:Women’s 25m pistol: Qualifications: 15. Manu Bhaker 582; 32. Rahi Sarnobat 573