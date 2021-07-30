TNPL 2021: Salem Spartans cave in, lose to Dindigul Dragons by 76 runs

Chennai :

Ma Chidambaram Stadium was under Dindigul Dragons’ spell yet again as they had Salem Spartans in a tight grip in the second innings. They nicked three wickets in the powerplay with Rangaraj Suthesh’s economical bowling. As a result, Spartans failed to maximize in the powerplay and a lack of a steady partnership added to the distress. Murugan Ashwin had a good knock but Dragons picked wickets incessantly that the victory was destined for them.





The first innings was an ode to Dindigul Dragons as well, as the Dragons scored 87 runs in just the last six over to put up a score of 185-6 by the end of the innings. Hari Nishanth and R Vivek’s brilliant knock with each scoring a fifty accelerated the score. Mohit Hariharan’s impressive cameo was an add-on to the magic in the last six overs.





Earlier, Salem Spartans had won the toss and opted to field against Dindigul Dragons.





Brief scores:





Dindigul Dragons: Hari Nishanth 52(42), R Vivek 59(41), Mohit Hariharan 32(15); Rangaraj Suthesh 2(7), Swaminathan 2(8), L Vignesh 2(25)Salem Spartans: M Ashwin 47(38); Lokesh Raj 3(33).