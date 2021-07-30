India 4x400 meters relay mixed team out of Tokyo Olympics

Chennai :

Team India was placed in a tough heat with track and field champs --- Jamaica, Ukraine, Great Britain, Netherlands, Poland, Brazil and Italy.





Poland mixed relay team were the first to touch the finish line clocking 3 minutes and 10.44 seconds, followed by Netherlands with 3 minutes and 10.69 seconds. Jamaica came third after clocking 3 minutes and 11.76 seconds. These three teams were qualified for the finals from the second heat.





Earlier, in Heat number 1, USA, Dominican Republic and Belgium were the top 3 who qualified to the finals. But USA and Dominican Republic teams were disqualified after they violated a technical rule which paved way for Ireland and Germany to enter the fray.





Great Britain and Spain were also qualified as they were the next two fastest teams clocking 3 minutes and 11.95 seconds and 3 minutes and 13.29 seconds respectively.



